Data Patterns soars after Q3 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 58 crore

Data Patterns (India) rallied 3.40% to Rs 2,612.45 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 30.54% to Rs 58.30 crore on a 47.92% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 173.13 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Q3 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 78.28 crore in Q3 FY26, up 33.24% from Rs 58.75 crore in the same quarter last year. The company reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 3.01 crore during the quarter.

Operational EBITDA stood at Rs 77.58 crore in Q3 FY26, registering growth of 43.58% compared with Rs 54.03 crore posted in Q3 FY25. The EBITDA margin declined to 44.81% in Q3 FY26 from 46.16% in Q3 FY25.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit jumped 23.44% year-on-year to Rs 132.99 crore, while revenue from operations surged 85.78% to Rs 579.92 crore in 9M FY26, compared with 9M FY25. The total order book as of date stood at Rs 1,867.8 crore. S. Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India), said, We are encouraged by the strong performance in Q3 and 9MFY26, driven by robust execution and sustained demand across key programmes and segments. Healthy growth in revenues and profitability reflects the strength of our operating model. Our order book stands at an all-time high of Rs. 1868 Cr., providing strong revenue visibility. Order inflows during FY26 have been encouraging, reinforcing our growth outlook. With a strong executable pipeline, we remain confident of achieving our full-year guidance.