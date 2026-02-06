Hitachi Energy zooms after Q3 PAT surges 90% YoY to Rs 261 cr

Hitachi Energy India surged 10% to Rs 21,113.50 after the company's standalone net profit soared 90.29% to Rs 261.42 crore on 27.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2021.31 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 402.02 crore during the quarter, up 118.42% YoY. Exceptional items of Rs 54.24 crore were related to labour code charges.

Operating EBITDA surged 100.4% to Rs 338.4 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 168.9 crore in Q3 FY25. Operating EBITDA margin expanded 15.6% in Q3 FY26 as against 10.1% in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, orders totaled Rs 2,477.6 crore, up 73.7% YoY excluding a large order during the same period of FY25. This was led by orders for transformers (power, traction, and dry) reactors, gas insulated switchgear (GIS) and air-insulated switchgear (AIS). In terms of segment- industries, datacenter and renewables were major contributors to the orderbook.

During Q3FY26, exports grew, accounting for 29.8 percent of the total orders booked for the quarter. The company received export orders from utilities, data centers, from Southeast Asia, and Southern Africa, respectively. The order backlog stood at Rs 29,872.2 crore as of December 31, 2025, providing revenue visibility for several upcoming quarters. On the outlook front, the company said that the recent EU-India FTA strengthens clean-energy collaboration according to analysts, especially in renewables and green hydrogen, this is likely to boost opportunities for Indian energy firms through enhanced technology exchange and investment flows. It is also likely to create a more stable, climate-aligned trade framework.

On this energy front, opportunities are growing as India moves toward its larger energy goals. But the challenge ahead is not only to supply electricity, but to manage it under more demanding conditions. Capacity, control, and coordination will determine whether the power system can keep pace with industrial complexity and urban growth. N Venu, managing director & CEO, Hitachi Energy India, said, Our Q3 results highlight the increasing pace of electrification in India and the world, with global electricity demand projected to surge over 70 percent. AI's power intensive growth demands strategic infrastructure investments, and we are proud to be at the forefront, powering AI-ready data centers and the sustainable energy future ahead.