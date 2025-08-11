Daulat Securities standalone net profit declines 65.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.35% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net profit of Daulat Securities declined 65.07% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 61.35% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.554.0180.6591.521.313.751.313.751.313.75

