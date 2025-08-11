Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Daulat Securities standalone net profit declines 65.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Daulat Securities standalone net profit declines 65.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 61.35% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net profit of Daulat Securities declined 65.07% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 61.35% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.554.01 -61 OPM %80.6591.52 -PBDT1.313.75 -65 PBT1.313.75 -65 NP1.313.75 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 6.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Agio Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit declines 85.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Net inflows into equity mutual funds zoom up by 81% on month in Jun-25

Barometers trade higher; auto shares climb

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story