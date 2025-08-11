Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit declines 85.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.63% to Rs 3.23 crore

Net profit of Yamini Investment Company declined 85.47% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.63% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.232.338.3667.810.231.580.231.580.171.17

