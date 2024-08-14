DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 45.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.87% to Rs 118.51 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 45.02% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.87% to Rs 118.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.118.5192.684.414.184.192.974.082.823.062.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp