With effect from 28 April 2024

DCB Bank announced that Murali M. Natrajan(DIN: 00061194) has completed his tenure of fifteen years (15) as the Managing Director & CEO (MD & CEO) of the Bank at the end of business hours on 28 April 2024, in accordance with the extant norms of Reserve Bank of India.

