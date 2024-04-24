Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.00% to Rs 1444.65 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 9.25% to Rs 207.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.00% to Rs 1444.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1155.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.29% to Rs 798.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 573.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 31.83% to Rs 5486.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4161.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

