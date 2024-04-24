Australia Stocks end lower after inflation data

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index fell marginal 0.51 point, or 0.01%, to 7,683. The broader All Ordinaries index edged down 0.43 point, or 0.01%, to 7,937.51.
Sectors ended mixed along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Total 3 sectors were higher and 8 lower. Financial was the best performing sector, gaining +0.35%, while utilities was the worst performing sector, falling 0.59%.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia's Consumer Price Inflation Up 3.6% On Year- Consumer prices in Australia rose by a seasonally adjusted 1% on quarter in the first quarter of 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. This showed acceleration from 0.6% in the three months prior. On a yearly basis, inflation rose 3.6%, easing from 4.1% in the previous three months.
