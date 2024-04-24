Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 73.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 73.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.43% to Rs 468.27 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 73.17% to Rs 342.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.43% to Rs 468.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 348.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.09% to Rs 1107.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 723.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 1643.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1349.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales468.27348.34 34 1643.221349.82 22 OPM %62.0959.95 -60.4858.88 - PBDT381.45247.37 54 1381.62957.53 44 PBT374.11239.21 56 1352.48927.74 46 NP342.92198.02 73 1107.32723.33 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 43.78% in the March 2024 quarter

India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit declines 10.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Wins The Prestigious National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2023, In The Corporate Office Sector

Hola Namaste Extravaganza! Spanish sensation hits India as Nippon Kiz &amp; Holy Land Group launched The Holy Sauce at Aahaar 2024!

Nippon Group's Sahiba Oils Makes Waves with Twin Accolades, Leading the Charge in Culinary Excellence

Japan Nikkei extends gain to third day

IIFL Finance commences special audit directs by RBI

SC seeks clarifications on EVMs and VVPATs from EC official

Information Technology shares fall

Telecom shares fall

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story