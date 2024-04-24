Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 73.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.43% to Rs 468.27 croreNet profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 73.17% to Rs 342.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.43% to Rs 468.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 348.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 53.09% to Rs 1107.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 723.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 1643.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1349.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
