Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 27.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 27.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 30.90% to Rs 162.91 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels declined 27.49% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.90% to Rs 162.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.81% to Rs 28.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.26% to Rs 681.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 742.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales162.91235.75 -31 681.07742.38 -8 OPM %4.914.76 -5.503.24 - PBDT8.3410.92 -24 44.8527.39 64 PBT7.008.50 -18 37.8917.11 121 NP4.516.22 -27 28.3812.19 133

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 69.37% in the December 2023 quarter

JSW Steel forms JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

JTL Inds acquires controlling stake in Punjab-based Nabha Steels

Gopal Iron &amp; Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Gopal Iron &amp; Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 45.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story