Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sagardeep Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 36.59% to Rs 29.34 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.59% to Rs 29.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.18% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 99.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.3421.48 37 99.7887.08 15 OPM %1.940.37 -1.911.69 - PBDT0.440.03 1367 1.571.50 5 PBT0.28-0.13 LP 0.950.77 23 NP0.26-0.08 LP 0.760.55 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit declines 11.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Metals &amp; Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 34.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit rises 17.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Padmanabh Alloys &amp; Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 27.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 45.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story