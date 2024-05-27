Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit declines 0.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit declines 0.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 85.25 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering declined 0.81% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 85.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.62% to Rs 39.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 293.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 221.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales85.2566.68 28 293.21221.53 32 OPM %22.4017.32 -22.1215.65 - PBDT17.7814.04 27 58.8041.42 42 PBT16.9713.37 27 55.4938.77 43 NP12.2412.34 -1 39.6730.14 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit rises 37.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of M.E Energy

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 29.61% in the March 2024 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 2.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Axiscades Tech's subsidiary bags order Bharat Electronics worth Rs 90 crore

Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscribed 108.17 times

INR Settles Off Intraday High In Line With Benchmark Indices

TARC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Praveg consolidated net profit declines 68.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story