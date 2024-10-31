DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 95.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.11% to Rs 2940.95 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 95.16% to Rs 62.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 2940.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2695.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

