DCW standalone net profit declines 32.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 499.52 croreNet profit of DCW declined 32.63% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 499.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 438.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales499.52438.04 14 OPM %9.0411.68 -PBDT34.7038.07 -9 PBT10.1515.32 -34 NP6.739.99 -33
