Lemon Tree Hotels signs a new property in Andhra Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed license agreement viz Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The said hotel will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company. The new property is expected to open in FY 2026.

Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Metropolitan, Vijayawada will feature 44 rooms, restaurant, meeting room, and banquet facilities.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels said on the occasion, We are excited to share the expansion of our portfolio in Vijayawada where we have one upcoming and two operational properties. This addition will complement our existing four hotels and four upcoming properties in Andhra Pradesh.