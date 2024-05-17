Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems consolidated net profit declines 19.89% in the March 2024 quarter

DCX Systems consolidated net profit declines 19.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 46.16% to Rs 746.20 crore

Net profit of DCX Systems declined 19.89% to Rs 32.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.16% to Rs 746.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.72% to Rs 75.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 1423.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1253.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales746.20510.55 46 1423.581253.63 14 OPM %5.088.98 -5.616.67 - PBDT45.4050.84 -11 99.7487.59 14 PBT43.1350.44 -14 94.6185.77 10 NP32.9541.13 -20 75.7871.68 6

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

