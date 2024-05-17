Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 31.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 31.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 745.85 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 31.08% to Rs 46.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 745.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 618.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.06% to Rs 185.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 2811.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2346.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales745.85618.58 21 2811.432346.04 20 OPM %17.0315.55 -17.0716.40 - PBDT104.7183.34 26 405.78333.31 22 PBT65.0048.60 34 256.30203.23 26 NP46.0635.14 31 185.76146.20 27

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

