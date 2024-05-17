Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 31.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 745.85 croreNet profit of Sansera Engineering rose 31.08% to Rs 46.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 745.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 618.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.06% to Rs 185.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 2811.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2346.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
