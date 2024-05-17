Data Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 24.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 3450.90 croreNet profit of Data Infrastructure Trust declined 24.97% to Rs 241.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 321.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 3450.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2713.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.48% to Rs 1119.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 12877.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11099.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
