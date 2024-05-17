Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Data Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 24.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Data Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 24.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 3450.90 crore

Net profit of Data Infrastructure Trust declined 24.97% to Rs 241.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 321.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 3450.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2713.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.48% to Rs 1119.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 12877.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11099.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3450.902713.60 27 12877.5011099.80 16 OPM %36.9839.48 -37.5938.16 - PBDT669.50681.00 -2 2814.102298.60 22 PBT239.00310.40 -23 1109.40792.80 40 NP241.30321.60 -25 1119.20796.70 40

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

