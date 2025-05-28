DCX Systems consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.30% to Rs 549.96 crore

Net profit of DCX Systems declined 37.18% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.30% to Rs 549.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 746.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.69% to Rs 38.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.88% to Rs 1083.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1423.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

549.96746.201083.671423.581.865.080.435.6132.2045.4073.7499.7428.4743.1360.3794.6120.7032.9538.8875.78

