DCX Systems gains on securing Rs 4.36-cr order

DCX Systems rose 1.11% to Rs 291.45 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 4.36 crore from one of the leading multinational companies specialized in the areas of defence, aerospace, space, and security systems.

The project involves the manufacturing and supply of special test equipment as per the terms and conditions of the purchase order.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian defence manufacturers, engaged in the production and supply of electronic systems, subsystems, and cable & wire harness assemblies for reputed domestic and international customers.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 37.2% to Rs 20.70 crore on a 26.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 549.96 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.