Texmaco Rail rallies after bagging order worth Rs 535 cr from overseas entity

Texmaco Rail & Engineering jumped 6.34% to Rs 184.45 after the company received an order worth Rs 535 crore from Camalco S.A, Cameroon to supply open top wagons.

The order comprises the manufacturing and supply of 560 open-top wagons valued at $32,760,000 (Rs 282 crore) along with a 20-year long-term maintenance contract worth $29,484,000 (Rs 253 crore).

Further, this initial order includes provision for additional order relating to supply of 1,040 Wagons in next 5 years, along with their long-term maintenance.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.