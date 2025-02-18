DCX Systems incorporates new unit in Benglauru under DTA

DCX Systems said that it has set up an additional unit under Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) in Bengaluru to carry out manufacturing activities in relation to system integration and cable & wire harness assemblies.

The companys wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems has also set up additional unit under domestic tariff Area (DTA) located in Bengaluru to carry out manufacturing activities in relation to printed circuit board assemblies and electronic sub-assemblies.

The commercial production/operation of both units is expected to commence from March 2025.

Meanwhile, the company has received domestic and export purchase orders from its customers amounting to about Rs 24.51 crore to manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

These includes an order worth Rs 9.33 crore from Bharat Electronics, Rs 5.63 crore from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Israel and Rs 5.58 crore from Alpha-Elsec Defence & Aerospace Systems, India. Additionally, the company received an order for Rs 3.46 crore from Elbit Systems Israel, Rs 28.50 lakhs from India Optimel and Rs 23.44 lakhs from Elbit Systems, Israel.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian manufacturers of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in the defense and aerospace sectors. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.

The companys consolidated net profit slipped 25.19% to Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 13.38 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 200.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter, compared with Rs 198.16 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 3.63% to end at Rs 251.05 on 17th February 2025.

