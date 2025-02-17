India's services export up 16.5% in January 2025

Services export trade surplus improves 25.7% to US$ 20.33 billion in January 2025

India's services exports increased 16.5% to US$ 38.55 billion in January 2025 over January 2024. Meanwhile, India's services imports moved up 13.8% to US$ 18.22 billion in January 2025. India's services trade surplus jumped 25.7% to US$ 20.33 billion in January 2025 from US$ 16.17 billion in January 2024.

India's services trade surplus improved 14.2% to US$ 155.60 billion in April-January 2025 over a year ago. The services exports moved up 13.9% to US$ 322.00 billion. India's services imports increased 13.6% to US$ 166.40 billion in April-January 2025.

