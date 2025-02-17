KIMS takes over operations and management of UAIMS Hospital in Sangli

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has taken over the operations and management of UAIMS Hospital, located in Sangli, Maharashtra. This strategic partnership will also enable KIMS to exercise call option (not an obligation) to acquire majority stake in UAIMS Hospital in the coming years. The agreements were signed between Dr. Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals and Dr. Milind Parikh, Designated Partner of Ushahkal Abhinav Institute of Medical Sciences LLP, owners of UAIMS Hospital. The new entity will be known as KIMS-UAIMS Hospital.

In Maharashtra, as a first step, it had acquired a hospital in Nagpur by taking over Kingsway Hospital in 2022. In 2024, it started operations at its second hospital in Nashik. KIMS has already announced 300 bed multi-specialty hospital in Thane slated to commence operations in the first quarter of next financial year. This strategic partnership at Sangli with UAIMS Hospital is in line with KIMS Hospitals strategy to strengthen its presence in the state of Maharashtra.

UAIMS Hospital, started in 2022, is one of the most advanced quaternary care hospitals in the Sangli region in Maharashtra. The hospital is spread across over 4 acres of land and has one of the highest floor area to bed ratio. The hospital currently has installed capacity of 356 beds and has potential to expand to 500+ beds. It has latest medical infrastructure including CT, MRI & 15 state-of-the-art operation theatres and a dedicated mother & child care facility spread across an entire floor. UAIMS has focus on critical care and more than 100 critical care beds are available with advanced medical infrastructure. UAIMS has also announced launch of a comprehensive day care oncology center adjacent to the hospital. This facility is currently under construction and is expected to be operationalised in 2025.

