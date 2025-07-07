Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems jumps after receiving industrial license for defence manufacturing

DCX Systems jumps after receiving industrial license for defence manufacturing

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

DCX Systems gained 2.93% to Rs 293.05 after the company announced it had received an industrial license to manufacture high-end defence electronics.

The license, granted by the Industrial Licensing Section under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, allows DCX to produce, assemble, and test radar systems and electronic warfare (EW) systems, along with the integration and manufacture of avionics and other defence electronic equipment.

The licensed operations will be located at the Aerospace SEZ in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, specifically at Plot Nos. 29, 30, and 107 in the Hitech Defence and Aerospace Park.

The announcement is seen as a positive development by traders, given the high-value nature of the defence and aerospace segments and their long-term growth potential.

DCX Systems is a leading Indian defense manufacturing players for manufacturing and supply of electronic systems, cable & wire harnesses assemblies, printed circuit board assembly.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 37.2% to Rs 20.70 crore on a 26.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 549.96 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Keystone Realtors gains as collections rise 19% YoY in Q1, Surpassing FY26 GDV Guidance

Indusind Bank's total deposits drop 0.3% YoY to Rs 3.97 lakh crore in Q1 FY25

Wall Street Rallies on Strong Jobs Data; Nasdaq Hits 20,600, Networking and Software Stocks Lead Gains

DCX Systems receives Industrial License for manufacturing avionics and defence equipment

Borosil Renewables' German subsidiary files for insolvency

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story