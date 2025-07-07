DCX Systems jumps after receiving industrial license for defence manufacturing

DCX Systems gained 2.93% to Rs 293.05 after the company announced it had received an industrial license to manufacture high-end defence electronics.

The license, granted by the Industrial Licensing Section under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, allows DCX to produce, assemble, and test radar systems and electronic warfare (EW) systems, along with the integration and manufacture of avionics and other defence electronic equipment.

The licensed operations will be located at the Aerospace SEZ in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, specifically at Plot Nos. 29, 30, and 107 in the Hitech Defence and Aerospace Park.

The announcement is seen as a positive development by traders, given the high-value nature of the defence and aerospace segments and their long-term growth potential.