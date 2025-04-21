DCX Systems to establish JV with IAI's ELTA Systems, Israel

DCX Systems has executed a Joint Venture Agreement with IAI's ELTA Systems, Israel and it's group companies today, i.e. on April 21, 2025, for the purpose of establishing a Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India for conducting the business in the areas of Airborne Maritime Radar System, Fire Control Radar System and other Radar Systems for Airborne and Land applications under "Make in India" projects. The company will hold 37% stake in the proposed JVC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News