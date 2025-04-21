GNA Axles standalone net profit rises 51.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 377.50 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 51.94% to Rs 25.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 377.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 371.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.10% to Rs 107.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 1539.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1506.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

