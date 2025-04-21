Intellect Design jumps on securing multi-million-dollar digital transformation project with UK-based bank

Intellect Design Arena added 2.29% to Rs 777.70 after the company announced that it has secured a multi-year, multi-million-dollar digital transformation project with a UK-based global bank.

While the firm has not disclosed the client's name, it said that it is one of the UKs leading banking institutions, which is looking at expanding its wholesale banking footprint into key financial centres, including India, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

As part of the partnership, Intellect will leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform to accelerate the banks expansion strategy and deliver contextual customer experiences. The eMACH.ai solution is built on microservices, application programming interface (API)-first, cloud-native, and headless principles, and serves as a single digital backbone powering the banks international wholesale banking offerings, the company said in a statement.

Intellects wholesale banking platform will deliver a single, integrated platform that addresses four key revenue poolscorporate deposits, commercial lending, payments, and digital engagement. This will provide the bank with a unified business model to scale across regions.

Our role goes beyond being a technology provider; we are co-architects of their global journey. The platforms design is built to anticipate whats next, whether thats adapting to sector-specific shifts, meeting new regulatory demands, or enabling future-ready digital engagement models. This is a partnership rooted in trust, innovation, and long-term impact. Together, we are not just setting benchmarks -were building a new blueprint for global wholesale banking, said Manish Maakan, CEO of Intellect Wholesale Banking.

Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across global consumer banking, central banking, risk & treasury management, global transaction banking, and insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.

Also Read

The companys consolidated net profit declined 16.7% to Rs 70.19 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 84.31 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales fell 3.9% YoY to Rs 609.63 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News