Board of Shilchar Technologies approves bonus issue of 1:2

At meeting held on 21 April 2025

The Board of Shilchar Technologies at its meeting held on 21 April 2025 has approved issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each for every 2 (Two) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each held, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of free reserves.

