Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Shilchar Technologies approves bonus issue of 1:2

Board of Shilchar Technologies approves bonus issue of 1:2

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 21 April 2025

The Board of Shilchar Technologies at its meeting held on 21 April 2025 has approved issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each for every 2 (Two) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each held, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of free reserves.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

GNA Axles standalone net profit rises 51.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Intellect Design jumps on securing multi-million-dollar digital transformation project with UK-based bank

DCX Systems spurts on strategic JV with Israel's ELTA Systems

Avanti Feeds Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story