DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 12.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.99% to Rs 625.43 croreNet profit of DDev Plastiks Industries rose 12.27% to Rs 42.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 625.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 638.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales625.43638.10 -2 OPM %9.348.45 -PBDT60.2254.05 11 PBT56.8350.78 12 NP42.4537.81 12
