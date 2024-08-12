Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit declines 30.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.94% to Rs 1.05 croreNet profit of Gothi Plascon (India) declined 30.88% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.051.06 -1 OPM %53.3372.64 -PBDT0.560.77 -27 PBT0.470.68 -31 NP0.470.68 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News