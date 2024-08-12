RR Metalmakers India standalone net profit rises 80.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.94% to Rs 28.38 crore

Net profit of RR Metalmakers India rose 80.95% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.94% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.3849.745.673.860.600.550.500.450.380.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp