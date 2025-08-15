Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.01% to Rs 22.14 crore

Net profit of Deccan Health Care declined 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.01% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.1415.063.395.710.740.850.330.490.240.36

