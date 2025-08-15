PVV Infra consolidated net profit declines 84.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.39% to Rs 7.83 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra declined 84.65% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 63.39% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.8321.3911.1126.510.875.670.875.670.744.82

