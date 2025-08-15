Harish Textile Engineers standalone net profit rises 1350.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.25% to Rs 31.76 crore

Net profit of Harish Textile Engineers rose 1350.00% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.25% to Rs 31.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.31.7630.768.443.711.930.541.500.131.160.08

