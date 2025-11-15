Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 374.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.95% to Rs 228.32 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills rose 374.36% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 228.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 232.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.228.32232.879.878.5513.679.746.813.185.551.17

