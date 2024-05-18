Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deco-Mica standalone net profit rises 62.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Deco-Mica standalone net profit rises 62.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Sales rise 48.64% to Rs 26.71 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica rose 62.75% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.64% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.32% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 77.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.7117.97 49 77.2778.30 -1 OPM %12.5812.80 -8.527.92 - PBDT2.821.86 52 4.814.60 5 PBT2.501.53 63 3.543.29 8 NP1.661.02 63 2.312.28 1

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

