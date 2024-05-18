Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glance Finance standalone net profit rises 83.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Glance Finance standalone net profit rises 83.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:31 PM IST
Sales rise 1129.82% to Rs 7.01 crore

Net profit of Glance Finance rose 83.87% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1129.82% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 496.33% to Rs 14.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.010.57 1130 14.612.45 496 OPM %39.37287.72 -72.21202.86 - PBDT2.551.37 86 9.434.04 133 PBT0.920.08 1050 3.32-0.32 LP NP0.570.31 84 1.94-0.29 LP

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

