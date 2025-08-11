DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 313.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 223.76 crore

Net profit of DEE Development Engineers rose 313.79% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 223.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 184.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.223.76184.9716.0313.4028.5116.9215.784.3913.203.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News