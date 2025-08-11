Suprajit Engg slides after Q1 PAT drop 3% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Suprajit Engineering declined 2.80% to Rs 422.50 after the company's standalone net profit fell 3.4% to Rs 49.28 crore on a 3.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 390.01 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax rose 2.1% year on year to Rs 65.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. EBITDA stood at Rs 60.5 crore in Q1 FY26, down 6.5% YoY. EBITDA margin declined to 15.5% in Q1 FY26 from 17.2% in Q1 FY25.

On a consolidated basis, the companys consolidated net profit advanced 26.1% to Rs 48.09 crore on a 17.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 862.92 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.