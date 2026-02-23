Dee Development Engineers jumps after bagging Rs 173 crore orders

Dee Development Engineers surged 10.06% to Rs 254.80 after the company announced that it, along with its material subsidiary, has secured contracts aggregating approximately Rs 173 crore.

The company has received domestic contracts worth around Rs 88 crore on a job work basis, including a letter of intent (LoI) from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for the manufacturing and supply of critical piping solutions, including headers and vessels. The orders are to be executed within one year.

Further, the company secured additional domestic contracts aggregating over Rs 42 crore from a joint venture between an Indian and a foreign power sector conglomerate (name undisclosed due to commercial reasons) for the manufacturing and supply of critical piping solutions on a job work basis, to be delivered within one year.

Its material subsidiary, DEE Piping Systems (Thailand) Co., has bagged international orders worth approximately US$ 9.5 million from a US-based OEM in the power sector. The contract includes manufacturing of HRSG piping for 11 units on a job work basis (US$ 8 million), to be delivered by December 2028, and pipe fittings and flanges for seven units on a material basis (US$ 1.5 million), to be delivered by December 2027. The promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity, and the transactions are not related party transactions. DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), process industries, and chemicals through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services.