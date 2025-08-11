Dee Development sizzles after reporting multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT

Dee Development Engineers surged 15.86% to Rs 303.95 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 313.79% to Rs 13.20 crore on 20.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 223.76 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) zoomed 259.43% YoY to Rs 15.78 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Total expenses rose 15.39% to Rs 212.07 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 183.78 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 98.33 crore (up 21.71% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 45.73 crore (up 41.18% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 21.25 crore (up 21.25% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA for Q1 FY26 soared 42.76% to Rs 39.96 crore, compared to Rs 27.99 crore in Q1 FY25. The EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 stood at 17.5%, compared to 14.9% in the same quarter year ago. The companys order book remains robust at Rs 1,226.66 crore as of 31 July 2025, providing healthy visibility for the coming quarters. Krishan Lalit Bansal, chairman, DEE Development Engineers said, On the operational front, the expansion at our Anjar facility is progressing ahead of schedule, with the additional 15,000 MTPA capacity set to be commissioned by end-August 2025, two months earlier than planned. This will increase the facilitys total capacity (excluding heavy fabrication) to 30,000 MTPA. Our high-wall seamless thickness pipe plant is also on track to commence commercial production by January 2026, marking a significant step in our backward integration strategy to improve supply chain efficiency and cost competitiveness.

We are also seeing strong traction in the power sector, with active participation in multiple tenders and L1 positions secured in several bids from leading thermal power players. Coupled with robust demand from the oil & gas segment, this positions us well for sustained growth. During the quarter, we also made a strategic entry into the green hydrogen sector through a partnership with International Clean-Tech Partner, a global leader in sustainable energy technologies. Under this MoU, we will jointly develop, bid for, and execute modular hydrogen production system projects in India and Thailand. This collaboration combines their proven hydrogen technologiesincluding electrolysers, separators, and purification systemswith our manufacturing and execution expertise, including ultra-pure hydrogen purification systems of up to 99.9999% purity. Our recent majority acquisition of M/s Molsieve Designs Limited further enhances our technical capabilities and capacity in this emerging sector.