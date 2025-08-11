SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 40.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.86% to Rs 82.50 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 40.57% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 82.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.82.5092.5514.1917.5910.8414.327.0210.644.167.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News