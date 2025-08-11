Atam Valves standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.75% to Rs 12.37 crore

Net profit of Atam Valves rose 33.33% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.3711.4816.8112.801.811.381.661.241.240.93

