Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 36.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 240.92 crore

Net profit of Enviro Infra Engineers rose 36.13% to Rs 41.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 240.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 205.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.240.92205.1826.6524.9965.4445.0862.1943.1241.9030.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News