SJVN consolidated net profit declines 36.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.41% to Rs 917.45 crore

Net profit of SJVN declined 36.21% to Rs 227.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 357.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 917.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 870.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.917.45870.3777.0374.26544.92592.68384.52461.79227.77357.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News