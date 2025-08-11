Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN consolidated net profit declines 36.21% in the June 2025 quarter

SJVN consolidated net profit declines 36.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 5.41% to Rs 917.45 crore

Net profit of SJVN declined 36.21% to Rs 227.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 357.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 917.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 870.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales917.45870.37 5 OPM %77.0374.26 -PBDT544.92592.68 -8 PBT384.52461.79 -17 NP227.77357.09 -36

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

