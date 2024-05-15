Deep Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 119.66 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries declined 50.01% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 119.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.77% to Rs 123.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 426.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 341.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

119.66103.46426.99341.3431.6140.5737.3338.2446.1344.28186.58136.5639.0835.33152.21106.9636.1272.26123.85116.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News