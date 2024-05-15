Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Deep Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 119.66 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries declined 50.01% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 119.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.77% to Rs 123.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 426.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 341.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales119.66103.46 16 426.99341.34 25 OPM %31.6140.57 -37.3338.24 - PBDT46.1344.28 4 186.58136.56 37 PBT39.0835.33 11 152.21106.96 42 NP36.1272.26 -50 123.85116.00 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Deep Energy Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Deep Industries standalone net profit rises 8.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Deep Diamond India standalone net profit declines 14.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 8.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Step Two Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Premco Global standalone net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit rises 18.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story