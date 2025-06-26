Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Industries receives LoA worth Rs 45 cr from Oil India

Deep Industries receives LoA worth Rs 45 cr from Oil India

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Deep Industries has received a Letter of Award from Oil India for hiring of one number of Mobile Workover Rig Package for a period of three (3) years in the state of Rajasthan. The total estimated value of the said award is approximately Rs 45.33 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

