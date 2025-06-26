Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pokarna Engineered Stone CEO resigns

Pokarna Engineered Stone CEO resigns

Jun 26 2025
With immediate effect

Pokarna announced that Paras Kumar Jain, Chief Executive Officer of Pokarna Engineered Stone (PESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has vide his letter dated 26 June 2025 tendered his resignation with a request to relieve him from the duties with immediate effect, due to personal reasons.

Jun 26 2025

