Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 23.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 27.68 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers declined 23.88% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.6829.7511.857.263.662.302.251.891.532.01

